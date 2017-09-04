FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uzbek leader reshuffles security officials, removes veteran defense minister
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns states: Don't join any U.S. action and you're safe
North Korea Revealed
North Korea warns states: Don't join any U.S. action and you're safe
The next Fed chair will need unusually thick skin
Breakingviews
The next Fed chair will need unusually thick skin
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 4, 2017 / 7:19 PM / in a month

Uzbek leader reshuffles security officials, removes veteran defense minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev speaks during a news conference following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool

ALMATY (Reuters) - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reshuffled senior security officials on Monday, sacking the defense minister who was a holdover from the previous administration and appointing an ally.

Abdusalom Azizov has replaced Qobul Berdiyev as defense minister, the president’s office said without explaining the reasons for the reshuffle.

Berdiyev had served as the Central Asian nation’s defense minister since 2008, having been appointed by strongman leader Islam Karimov who died last September after running the former Soviet republic for 27 years.

Azizov, on the other hand, has been promoted by Mirziyoyev, who named him interior minister shortly after being elected president last December.

Pulat Bobojonov, previously a regional governor, was named interior minister on Monday.

The reshuffle leaves Rustam Inoyatov, the head of the SNB state security service, as the only Karimov-era senior security official still in office.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.