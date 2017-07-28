FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uzbekistan says ex-president's daughter in custody
July 28, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 17 minutes ago

Uzbekistan says ex-president's daughter in custody

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - Gulnara Karimova, the elder daughter of late Uzbek ex-president Islam Karimov, is in custody following a 2015 conviction for extortion and embezzlement and is being investigated for more crimes, Uzbek Prosecutor General's office said on Friday.

State prosecutors said in a statement they were seeking arrests on about $1.5 billion in Karimova's assets across the world, including Switzerland, Britain, France and Russia.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Polina Devitt

