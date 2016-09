Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi (L) and Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov greet each other after a bilateral meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, August 29, 2006. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks to Uzbek President Islam Karimov during a signing ceremony following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov (R) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin talk during a summit of member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 17, 2006. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - Uzbek President Islam Karimov (L) shakes hands with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao during a meeting at Zhongnanhai in Beijing April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kota Kyogoku/Pool/File Photo

Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov smiles at the ski resort Chimbulak outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 6, 2001. Picture taken January 6, 2001. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov casts his ballot during a presidential election in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, January 9, 2000. Picture taken January 9, 2000. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov (C) hugs Russian tennis player Yevgeny Kafelnikov after his victory in the President's Tennis Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, September 14, 2002. Picture taken September 14, 2002. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov takes part in the Sharq Taronalari (Melodies of the East) International Music Festival in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammadsharif Mamatkulov/File Photo

Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov attends a summit in Almaty April 28, 2009. Leaders of Central Asian nations are holding a summit to try to end a bitter row over water use in one of the world's driest regions. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov (C) poses with Kyrgyzstan's President Askar Akayev (L) and Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev while wearing presented wheat wreaths in Akmola region, near the town of Kokshetau in northern Kazakhstan, August 27, 1993. Picture taken August 27, 1993. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov (L) and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev sit in a chair-lift during a weekend trip to the ski resort Chimbulak outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 6, 2001. Picture taken January 6, 2001. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov (R) talks with Armenia's President Levon Ter-Petrosyan during a news conference in Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 21, 1991. Picture taken December 21, 1991. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - Uzbek President Islam Karimov leaves after a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near Moscow's Kremlin walls, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/File Photo

Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov delivers a speech during celebrations on the Independence Day in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, August 31, 2006. Picture taken August 31, 2006. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

ALMATY Uzbekistan's president, Islam Karimov, has died after suffering a stroke at the age of 78, three diplomatic sources told Reuters on Friday.

"Yes, he has died," one of the sources said, referring to the veteran leader who has been in hospital since last Saturday.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty and Lidia Kelly in Moscow; Editing by Christian Lowe)