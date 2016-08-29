FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kremlin expresses deep regret over illness of Uzbek president
August 29, 2016 / 12:17 PM / a year ago

Kremlin expresses deep regret over illness of Uzbek president

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Uzbek counterpart Islam Karimov during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in this file photo dated June 23, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it deeply regrets the illness of Uzbek President Islam Karimov who suffered a brain hemorrhage on Saturday.

The Kremlin declined to comment on whether it was concerned by a possible aggravation of the situation in Central Asia's most populous country which borders Afghanistan, in the event of Karimov's death.

"Such formulation of the question is inappropriate and I repeat once again: the Kremlin wishes a quick recovery to the president of Uzbekistan," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

"We would like to receive only positive news about the president's health."

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
