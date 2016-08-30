FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says reports that Uzbek President is dead not confirmed
August 30, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

Kremlin says reports that Uzbek President is dead not confirmed

Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov attends a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, August 29, 2006. Picture taken August 29, 2006.Shamil Zhumatov/File Picture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that media reports that Uzbek President Islam Karimov was dead had not been confirmed.

"For the moment we do not have any fresh information. All we can say that ... media reports (about Karimov's death) have not been confirmed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

Karimov, the 78-year-old president, is in a stable condition in an intensive care ward after suffering a brain haemorrhage on Saturday, his daughter Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva wrote on her Instagram page on Monday

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

