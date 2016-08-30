MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Tuesday that media reports that Uzbek President Islam Karimov was dead had not been confirmed.

"For the moment we do not have any fresh information. All we can say that ... media reports (about Karimov's death) have not been confirmed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

Karimov, the 78-year-old president, is in a stable condition in an intensive care ward after suffering a brain haemorrhage on Saturday, his daughter Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva wrote on her Instagram page on Monday

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)