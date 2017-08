MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences on Friday over the death of Uzbek leader Islam Karimov to acting president Nigmatilla Yuldashev, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian delegation at Karimov's funeral will be headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Medvedev's spokeswoman Natalia Timakova as saying.