Uzbekistan starts construction of $2.2 billion oil refinery: report

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Uzbekistan started construction of a $2.2 billion refinery on Thursday which will use oil imported from Russia and Kazakhstan, state news agency UzA reported.

The state-run project in the Jizzakh region bordering oil-rich Kazakhstan will receive crude through a pipeline which has not yet been built, the report said.

The Jizzakh refinery will produce more than 3.7 million tonnes of gasoline, more than 700,000 tonnes of jet fuel and about 300,000 tonnes of other oil products annually, to be sold both domestically and abroad.

UzA said Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had secured oil supplies from Russia and Kazakhstan during his visits to those countries in the last few weeks.

It did not say when construction would be completed.

The Central Asian nation operates three refineries but has faced shortages of both crude oil and fuel.