Russia's Putin says no obstacles for Iran to join SCO

TASHKENT (Reuters) - There are no obstacles left for Iran to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional security and economic cooperation body led by China and Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We believe that after Iran's nuclear problem was solved and United Nations sanctions lifted, there have been no obstacles left (for Iran's membership in the SCO)," Putin said in a speech at an SCO summit in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.