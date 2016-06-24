FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says no obstacles for Iran to join SCO
June 24, 2016 / 7:13 AM / a year ago

Russia's Putin says no obstacles for Iran to join SCO

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and foreign investors in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2016.Grigory Dukor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TASHKENT (Reuters) - There are no obstacles left for Iran to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional security and economic cooperation body led by China and Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We believe that after Iran's nuclear problem was solved and United Nations sanctions lifted, there have been no obstacles left (for Iran's membership in the SCO)," Putin said in a speech at an SCO summit in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova

