FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Uzbekistan seeks stability in relations, says U.S. diplomat
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 6, 2016 / 5:11 AM / a year ago

Uzbekistan seeks stability in relations, says U.S. diplomat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Uzbekistan wants to maintain a stable relationship with the United States as it goes through its first leadership change since independence, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday after meeting the Uzbek foreign minister in Tashkent.

Moscow, Washington and Beijing are all vying for influence in the ex-Soviet Central Asia region which sits on vast mineral reserves and is strategically located north of Afghanistan, on the ancient Silk Road trade route between China and Europe.

Daniel Rosenblum, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia at the U.S. Department of State, met Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Komilov late on Monday.

It was the first visit by a U.S. diplomat since the death of veteran president Islam Karimov last week. Karimov, 78, died on Friday after suffering a stroke and left behind a power vacuum in Central Asia's most populous nation.

"I am here in Tashkent these few days representing the U.S. government so that I can express condolences on the death of President Karimov and also to show our continued commitment to our partnership with Uzbekistan," Rosenblum told reporters.

"We know very well that the change of leadership is always difficult for any country. We also know that these transitions provide opportunity to define ways to adapt and also to grow stronger.”

Rosenblum did not mention meeting any of the most senior officials who are viewed as potential successors to Karimov, such as Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev or his deputy, Rustam Azimov.

“During my meeting with Komilov he expressed strong desire for stability in the bilateral relationship so I took it as an important message as well,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he would also visit Uzbekistan on Tuesday to honor Karimov.

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.