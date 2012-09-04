Vale adds $539 million provision for "probable" royalty loss

BUENOS AIRES/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale (VALE5.SA), the world’s second-largest mining company, said on Tuesday it will set aside an additional 1.1 billion reais ($539 million) to cover potential losses related to a tax and royalty dispute with the government.

The extra provision was made after Vale, the world’s largest iron-ore exporter, decided it will likely lose an attempt to deduct the cost of transportation from the value used to determine royalty payments on minerals, the company said in a statement.

Vale had previously set aside 314 million reais for the same dispute, according to the statement. The additional provision comes after Vale changed the outlook on the dispute with the government to a “probable loss.”

A commodities boom over the past decade prompted Brazil’s federal, state and municipal governments to seek greater control and revenue from natural resources. The government has signaled that it hopes to resolve the dispute with Vale over royalties by the end of the month.

“We believe Vale’s decision to provision a larger amount related to a dispute on past royalties suggest we are getting closer to a settlement,” Carlos de Alba, a New York-based mining and metals analyst with Morgan Stanley & Co, said in note to clients.

“While we do not think the charge comes as a total surprise to the market, the number does seem on the low end of recent estimates,” he said, adding that he thinks a potential settlement could be “marginally positive” for the stock.

Vale preferred shares, the company’s most-traded class of stock, fell 3.5 percent to 31.94 reais in afternoon trading in Sao Paulo. The stock, which has fallen to its lowest levels in nearly three years, is on track for its worst decline in three weeks.

Rising potential royalty payments come as the price of iron-ore, responsible for nearly three quarters of Vale’s revenue and more than 90 percent of the company’s profit, plunges.

Iron ore, the main steel ingredient, fell by about a third in the last two months, surprising company officials. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2.5 percent to 86.90 a tonne in the Chinese spot market, according to Steel Index, a three-year low.

With regard to royalties government officials say Vale owes about 4 billion reais in back payments, or more than six times the 600 million reais Vale originally said it might owe.

Market analysts expect Vale to face extra royalty payments of 800 million to 4 billion reais, said Alba, who expects the royalty issue to be settled for about 3 billion reais.

Vale and other mining companies face rising pressure from the state governments of Minas Gerais and Para, Brazil’s largest iron-ore producing regions, to pay more in fees and other royalties.

On Monday, a court in Switzerland said Vale misused a fiscal exemption pact signed in 2006 that could incur a charge of $233 million.

As potential royalty costs rise the company has been facing a decline in prices of iron ore, its flagship product, rising costs in Brazil, and pressure from the government to invest in low-return projects such as steel mills.

BOND OFFERING

In a separate filing with Brazilian securities regulators, Vale announced the sale of 30-year dollar-denominated bonds for general corporate purposes.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that the company plans to offer at least $500 million of new debt due in 2042. Investors placed firm bids for the securities worth $3.75 billion, or more than seven times the minimum amount on offer, the sources said.

The bonds are expected to sell for a price that yields between 295 to 305 basis points more than comparable 30-year U.S. Treasury notes, the sources said.

At current U.S. Treasury prices, the Vale bonds would yield between 5.65 percent and 5.75 percent a year.

The sources, who declined to be named because the transaction is in the works, said the debt is expected to be priced as early as Tuesday. Standard and Poor’s rated the proposed sale “A minus” and Fitch Ratings rated it “BBB plus.” Both rankings are investment-grade.

Vale hired the investment-banking units of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA), Citigroup Inc. (C.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Banco Santander (SAN.MC) to manage the transaction.