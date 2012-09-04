Vale adds $539 million provision for probable royalty loss

A logo is pictured on Brazilian mining company Vale's central sales office in Saint-Prex near Geneva June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BUENOS AIRES/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale (VALE5.SA), the world’s second-largest mining company, said on Tuesday it will set aside an additional 1.1 billion reais ($539 million) to cover potential losses related to a tax and royalty dispute with the government.

The extra provision was made after Vale, the world’s largest iron-ore exporter, decided it will likely lose an attempt to deduct the cost of transportation from the value used to determine royalty payments on minerals, the company said in a statement.

Adding a previously provisioned 314 million reais, Vale has now set aside 1.41 billion reais against the government’s claim. The additional provision comes after Vale changed the outlook on the dispute with the government to a “probable loss.”

The amount provisioned is not sufficient to pay the 4 billion reais the government says Vale owes, Marco Antonio Valadares, head of royalty collection at Brazil’s mining and minerals agency DNPM, told Reuters on Tuesday.

A commodities boom over the past decade prompted Brazil’s federal, state and municipal governments to seek greater control and revenue from natural resources. The government has signaled that it hopes to resolve the dispute with Vale over royalties by the end of the month.

“We believe Vale’s decision to provision a larger amount related to a dispute on past royalties suggest we are getting closer to a settlement,” Carlos de Alba, a New York-based mining and metals analyst with Morgan Stanley & Co, said in note to clients.

“While we do not think the charge comes as a total surprise to the market, the number does seem on the low end of recent estimates,” he said, adding that he thinks a potential settlement could be “marginally positive” for the stock.

Vale preferred shares, the company’s most-traded class of stock, closed down 2.93 percent at 32.12 reais in Sao Paulo, its biggest decline in nearly two weeks. The stock, which has fallen to its lowest levels in nearly three years, is on track for its worst decline in three weeks.

Rising potential royalty payments come as the price of iron ore, responsible for nearly three quarters of Vale’s revenue and more than 90 percent of the company’s profit, plunges.

Iron ore, the main steel ingredient, fell by about a third in the last two months, surprising company officials. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2.5 percent to 86.90 a metric ton (1.1023 tons) in the Chinese spot market, according to Steel Index, a three-year low.

The latest provision narrows what Vale believes it will have to pay to less than a third of what the government wants from a sixth.

While Vale has discarded its argument that it should be able to discount transportation payments from the calculation, courts are considering issues that could change the royalty calculation, the company said in a statement.

Market analysts expect Vale to face extra royalty payments of 800 million to 4 billion reais, said Alba, who expects the royalty issue to be settled for about 3 billion reais.

Vale and other mining companies face rising pressure from the state governments of Minas Gerais and Pará, Brazil’s largest iron ore producing regions, to pay more in fees and other royalties.

On Monday, a court in Switzerland said Vale misused a fiscal exemption pact signed in 2006 that could incur a charge of $233 million.

As potential royalty costs rise, the company has been facing a decline in prices of iron ore, rising costs in Brazil, and pressure from the government to invest in low-return projects such as steel mills.

BOND OFFERING

In a separate filing with Brazilian securities regulators, Vale announced the sale of 30-year dollar-denominated bonds for general corporate purposes.

On Tuesday Vale launched the sale, pricing $1.5 billion reais of debt at 99.198 with a coupon of 5.625 percent, which puts its yield at roughly 300 basis points above U.S. Treasuries, IFR reported.

BB Securities, Bradesco, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Santander led the sale. The senior unsecured bond is SEC registered and rated Baa2/A-/BBB+ by Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch.

Investors placed firm bids for the securities worth $3.75 billion, or more than double the amount set at launch and more than six times the minimum set when the sale was announced, the source said.

The source declined to be named because the transaction is in the works.

Standard and Poor’s rated the proposed sale “A minus” and Fitch Ratings rated it “BBB plus”. Moody’s gave the bonds a “Baa2” rating. All rankings are investment-grade.

Vale hired the investment-banking units of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA), Citigroup Inc. (C.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Banco Santander (SAN.MC) to manage the transaction.

($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)