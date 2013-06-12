Vale taps bank duo for best efforts $2 billion deal

A logo is pictured on Brazilian mining company Vale's central sales office in Saint-Prex near Geneva June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following a highly competitive bidding process, Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE5.SA) tapped BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole as global coordinators of a $2 billion, five-year revolver, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The company is currently in discussions with mandated lead arrangers to further distribute the deal.

In mid-May, the company sent request for proposals (RFP) to its banks. Sixteen banks submitted approved proposals, which included some offers to fully underwrite the deal, sources said.

However, given the interest in the transaction and the liquidity available in the market, the company opted for a best efforts transaction over a fully underwritten deal, the same sources said.

Best efforts transactions relieve underwriters from responsibility for any unsold portions of a loan in the event that they are unable to fully distribute a deal. Such transactions, in general, pay lower fees than those of a fully underwritten and committed deal.

The revolver will back general corporate purposes including liquidity lines for credit ratings purposes, according to sources.

Drawn pricing opens at LIB+55 plus a utilization fee. The loan pays 17.5bp undrawn. The company is offering upfront fees of 40bp.

Vale’s pricing is in line with that of other recent mining concerns such as U.K-based Anglo American. The company entered in March a $5 billion revolver that pays LIB+70 plus a utilization fee and roughly 24.5bp undrawn at BBB+.

Vale’s last loan transaction took place in April 2011. At that time, a total of 27 banks joined a $3 billion, five-year unsecured revolving credit. The 27 include bookrunners Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Natixis.

Pricing opened at LIB+65 with a 22.75bp commitment fee at BBB+ ratings. The loan currently pays LIB+55 with a 19.25bp commitment fee at A-ratings.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Vale is one of the world’s leading diversified metals and mining companies. It has operations in 37 countries, according to the company’s website.