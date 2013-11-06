Vale third quarter profit doubles on higher iron ore sales, prices

An overview of Ferro Carajas mine, the world's largest iron ore mine, operated by Brazil's Companhia Vale do Rio Doce, in the Carajas National Forest in Parauapebas, Para State, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA (VALE5.SA), the world’s second-largest mining company, reported on Wednesday that its third-quarter net income more than doubled from a year earlier, beating analysts’ expectations as iron ore prices and sales volumes rose.

Net income for the three months ended September 30 soared 114 percent to $3.50 billion compared with $1.64 billion in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement. The result was 6 percent higher than the $3.3 billion average profit estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Rio de Janeiro-based Vale is the world’s largest producer of iron ore, the second-largest producer of nickel and a major producer of coal, copper and other metals.

Iron ore prices averaged about a fifth higher in the third quarter of this year than in the same quarter of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters.

Net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes, rose 11 percent from a year earlier to $12.7 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $12.5 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 37 percent to $5.88 billion, beating the average analyst’s estimate of $5.71 billion.

EBITDA is a measure of a company’s ability to generate cash profits from operations.

The company also said it sold 73.4 million tons of iron ore in the third quarter, 11 percent more than the year-earlier period.

Sales of coal, magnesium, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt and potash also grew, Vale said.