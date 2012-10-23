Vale third-quarter profit seen falling 61 percent; iron ore prices down

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Vale SA (VALE5.SA) the world’s No. 2 mining company, is expected to report that third-quarter profit tumbled 61 percent from a year earlier as output slipped and the price of iron ore and other metals dropped to three-year lows.

Profit is also likely to be hurt by the company’s decision to set aside about $540 million for the possible payment of back royalties in a dispute with Brazil’s government.

Net income likely fell to $1.92 billion in the three months ending September 30 from $4.93 billion the year before, according to the average estimate of 19 analysts in a Reuters poll.

If results expected late on Wednesday confirm the estimate, it will mark the company’s worst quarterly profit in 33 months. Falling prices and weak demand in China, Vale’s largest market, have led the Rio de Janeiro-based company to delay spending, close operations and consider cuts to investments and dividends.

“Third quarter results are likely to suffer from a steep drop in prices,” BTG Pactual Group analysts Edmo Chagas, Antonio Heluany and Gregory Goldfinger wrote in a Monday report.

Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI, responsible for about 90 percent of Vale profit, averaged $112.12 a tonne in the quarter, 36 percent less than a year earlier. The price of iron ore, the main steel ingredient fell to a three-year low of $86.70 a tonne on September 5.

Vale iron ore output fell 4.5 percent.

Vale produces more than a quarter of world sea-borne iron-ore exports of about 1 billion tonnes a year. Lower prices are expected to lower sales to $10.4 billion, nearly $6 billion, or 36 percent, less than a year ago.

The expected sales drop hurt the outlook for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, a gauge of operational profitability. With EBITDA expected to fall 58 percent, the impact of weaker sales could be large.

“Management has guided for capital spending and dividend cuts in 2013,” BTG Pactual’s Chagas, Heluany and Goldfinger said.

The trio expect profit of $1.78 billion in the quarter.

STEEL, NICKEL WEAKNESS

Weak iron ore prices reflect a decline in steel demand. World mill capacity is nearly a third larger than world demand according to BNDES, Brazil’s state development bank.

BTG Pactual’s analysts are “skeptical” that Chinese efforts to stimulate its economy with spending on steel-hungry housing, ports, roads and other infrastructure projects, will be strong enough to push iron ore above $120 a tonne.

Vale’s problems are not confined to iron ore. The price of nickel fell 26 percent to $16,396 a tonne, while output of the metal, used to make steel rust-resistant, fell 16 percent.

Vale nickel mines in Canada suffered shutdowns. Its Goro mine, on the French Pacific island of New Caledonia, and Onca Puma, in Brazil’s Amazon, are producing far below expected levels because of processing problems.

Vale, which hopes to become the world’s largest producer of nickel this year, has spent more than $10 billion to diversify its business with the metal, but has reaped only modest results.

The need to spend heavily to ramp up production at new or underperforming mines is a drag on profit. Such costs are expected to be behind the large expected drop in EBITDA.

“On the cost side we expect Vale to continue reporting high pre-operating expenses given the large number of its projects in the ramp-up phase,” Banco Itau BBA mining company analysts Marcos Assumpção and André Pinheiro said in a report on October 19.

The pair expect Vale to record a profit of $1.42 billion and EBITDA of $3.25 billion, or 33 percent of sales.