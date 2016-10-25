FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brazil's Vale sees 50 million tonnes of iron ore entering 2017 market
October 25, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Vale sees 50 million tonnes of iron ore entering 2017 market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.Pilar Olivares/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA expects 50 million tonnes of new iron ore production to enter the global market in 2017, but it should be offset by falling production in China and increased steel demand, a company executive said at a conference in Rio de Janeiro.

Paulo Salles, Vale's head of iron ore marketing for South America, said that the 50 million tonnes would be composed of 28 million tonnes from Brazil, 18 million tonnes from Australia and 4 million tonnes from India.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer

