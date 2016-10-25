Brazil's Vale sees 50 million tonnes of iron ore entering 2017 market

A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA expects 50 million tonnes of new iron ore production to enter the global market in 2017, but it should be offset by falling production in China and increased steel demand, a company executive said at a conference in Rio de Janeiro.

Paulo Salles, Vale's head of iron ore marketing for South America, said that the 50 million tonnes would be composed of 28 million tonnes from Brazil, 18 million tonnes from Australia and 4 million tonnes from India.