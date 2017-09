OSLO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale (VALE5.SA) has sold all its shares in Norwegian aluminum producer Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) for $1.82 billion dollars after the over-allotment option was exercised, the firm said on Thursday.

On Tuesday Vale announced it had sold the bulk of its 21.6 percent stake in Norsk Hydro for $1.66 billion as it was divesting from non-core assets.