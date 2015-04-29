Brazil's Vale on track for third straight loss in first quarter

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA will likely report a third straight net quarterly loss on Thursday in the face of the lowest iron ore prices in a decade.

Of the nine analysts polled by Reuters, only three provided estimates for net income, with the average prediction for a loss of $2.35 billion in the first quarter.

In addition to the impact of the low iron ore price, which touched $56.90 per ton on Wednesday, the world’s largest producer of iron ore, the raw material for steel, is seen being hit by a weaker Brazilian real, which increases the cost of servicing its dollar-denominated debt.

The loss is expected despite Vale’s report of record iron ore production for a first quarter last week. Output increased nearly 5 percent to 74.5 million tonnes.

On average, eight analysts predicted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a measure of operational efficiency - of $1.55 billion, a decline of 62 percent on the same period last year.

The sea-borne iron ore market is in the midst of a supply glut as huge new capacity from Brazil and Australia has begun to come on stream just as the growth of Chinese demand for steel slows.

Australian rivals BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have held up better in the price slump, partly because of lower costs, but also because they have lower investment costs with expansion projects largely completed. By contrast, Vale is in the midst of building a huge new iron ore mine in the Amazon, the largest project in its history.