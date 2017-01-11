FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Big Story 10
January 11, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 7 months ago

Accident at port of Brazil miner Vale kills one, injures another

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - An accident on Tuesday at a port in northeastern Brazil run by miner Vale SA killed one worker and injured another, the company said in a note on Wednesday.

Vale said the pair worked for an external company hired to erect scaffolding on pier 1 of the Ponta da Madeira terminal in the state of Maranhao.

One of the workers died upon reaching hospital, while the other is no longer in a critical condition.

Vale said it was investigating the causes of the accident and offered its condolences and assistance to the victims and their families.

The company said the port's operations had not been impacted by the incident.

The port is responsible for exporting iron ore from Vale's new giant mine, S11D, which began operations at the end of last year.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Marguerita Choy

