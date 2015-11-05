FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Up to 16 reported killed in dam burst at Brazilian mine
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 5, 2015 / 11:16 PM / 2 years ago

Up to 16 reported killed in dam burst at Brazilian mine

Dozens possibly dead after mining dam collapses in Minas Gerais.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A dam holding back waste water from an iron ore mine burst on Thursday in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais and local media reported as many as 16 people may have been killed.

The mining company Samarco, a joint venture between Brazil’s Vale and Australia’s BHP, said in a statement it had not yet determined why the dam burst or the extent of the disaster at its Germano mine near the town of Mariana.

Vale directed media questions to Samarco, while BHP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The city council told Globo News it was evacuating about 600 people to higher ground from the village of Banto which was flooded as a result of the accident.

The dam was holding so-called tailings, a mining waste product of metal filings, water and occasionally chemicals. It was located near a river, fueling fears of potential water contamination.

Video footage on Globo’s website showed houses of a village destroyed by muddy waters that surged down valleys in the hilly region of the iron ore mine.

The G1 news service of the Globo Media group reported that between 15 and 16 people died and 45 others were missing, citing the local union. The civil defense arm for Mariana could not confirm casualty numbers but said numbers reported in Brazilian media were speculative.

The disaster comes as both Vale and BHP are battling a collapse in iron ore prices and a wider slump in the industry.

The Germano mine is a 50-50 joint venture between the world’s largest iron miner and the largest mining company. Iron ore is transported down a slurry pipe to Espirito Santo, where it is turned into pellets. Samarco produces around 30 million tonnes per year, according to its website.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.