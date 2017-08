A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The board of Brazil's Vale SA tapped Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes as vice-chairman, to replace Sergio Figueiredo Clemente.

According to a securities filing on Wednesday, Moacir Nachbar Junior will be Gomes' alternate. The board seat of which Luiz Maurício Leuzinger is the alternate will remain vacant, the filing said.