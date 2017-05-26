FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil's Vale new CEO eyes acquisition, diversification: analyst reports
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 26, 2017 / 7:05 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Vale new CEO eyes acquisition, diversification: analyst reports

1 Min Read

A sign of Vale SA company shows the entrance of the Fabrica Nova iron ore mine in Mariana, Brazil, November 11, 2015.Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore miner, intends to resume growth with acquisitions and diversification, new Chief Executive Officer Fabio Schvartsman told analysts on Friday.

Analyst reports from Bradesco BBI and Credit Suisse Securities issued on Friday said Schvartsman means to avoid keeping "all eggs in one basket," referring to the firm's strong reliance on iron ore.

Analysts at Bradesco BBI said the company has yet to decide which operations to expand, pending further analysis. Its nickel business, for instance, does not yield high enough returns, Bradesco's report said.

Schvartsman, who took charge on Monday, set up working groups to measure the risks and returns of each of Vale's business units, according to the Credit Suisse report. A first assessment is expected in 60 days.

Vale also hired Brazilian consultancy firm Falconi to advise on cost-cutting efforts.

Reporting by Luciano Costa and Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Frances Kerry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.