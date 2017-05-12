FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale's board approves top shareholder proposal for reorganization
May 11, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 3 months ago

Vale's board approves top shareholder proposal for reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.Pilar Olivares/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Vale SA's (VALE5.SA) board approved on Thursday a definitive swap ratio of 0.9342 common share per preferred stock as part of a plan to transform the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership.

As part of the proposal, the shareholder formally known as Valepar SA would be incorporated by Vale in a mechanism that would grant bonus shares to Valepar partners, according to a securities filing.

Vale's board agreed to send the proposal, which needs to be approved by 54.09 percent of preferred shareholders, to a shareholders assembly.

Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker

