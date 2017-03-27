Brazil's Vale sells stake in Moatize coal mine to Mitsui

File photo: A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday it has wrapped up the sale of a stake in Mozambique's Moatize coal project to Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd and received an initial payment of $733 million, the company said in a security filing.

The remainder of the $770 million transaction will be paid after the financing for the project is concluded, Vale said.

The Japanese company acquired 15 percent of Vale's 95 percent share in the coal mine. It is also buying 50 percent of Vale's 70 percent stake in the Nacala logistics corridor, a railway system connecting production at the mine to the Nacala port in Mozambique.

Vale has been in talks with Mitsui over the Moatize mine for almost three years. The firms previously had said any payments or the conclusion of the deal would only take place once financing for the mine and the transportation system was sealed.

Mitsui will have an option to transfer back to Vale the stake in the project if financing is not completed by December.