Vale's Mozambique unit says trains attacked by gunmen
June 10, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

Vale's Mozambique unit says trains attacked by gunmen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The Mozambique unit of Brazilian mining company Vale said on Friday that its trains had targeted by gunfire twice in recent days on the Sena rail line which carries coal from the interior to the Indian Ocean port of Beira.

“Vale has been working with the relevant authorities to ensure that logistic activities on the Sena railway line can safely continue,” the company said in a statement.

Vale did not say what the trains were carrying or whether it had suspended activities on the line.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
