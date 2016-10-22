Vale sees iron ore prices stable for rest of 2016 and in 2017

A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Iron ore prices should stay stable for the remaining of this year and also into 2017, Brazil's mining company Vale Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said on Friday.

Ferreira said a recent trip he made to Asia confirmed his earlier outlook of improving business confidence in the region.

"We effectively had confirmation of a better market along the year," said Ferreira to reporters after speaking at a mining conference in Rio.

"I think the outlook for the last part of this year and for 2017 is for (iron ore) price stability", he said.

Iron ore for prompt delivery in China was quoted at $58.40 per tonne on Friday, 35 percent up year to date.

China said this week its economy grew by 6.7 percent in the third quarter, the third consecutive quarter of identical growth.

Ferreira also commented on homicide charges presented on Thursday against some executives at its joint venture Samarco linked to last November mine disaster that killed 19 people in Brazil.

He said he is confident that there is no solid evidence to support the charges.

"We've seen all the minutes from board meetings, they (the executives) had no elements to decide on the dam use," said Ferreira, referring to the prosecutor's accusation that the officials at Samarco could have decided to stop operations due to signs of structural problems in the tailings dam.

Vale's CEO said the process will show the worker's innocence.