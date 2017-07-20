FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
Brazil's Vale iron ore output hits second-quarter record
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times
Politics
Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
Business
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 20, 2017 / 12:13 PM / in 2 hours

Brazil's Vale iron ore output hits second-quarter record

1 Min Read

A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.Pilar Olivares/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale SA, hit record iron ore production in the second quarter, even as the world's largest iron ore producer said output would close the year near the bottom of its 360 million to 380 million tonne forecast.

Vale said iron ore production reached 91.849 million tonnes last quarter, up 5.8 percent from 86.823 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2016. Pellet production rose 21.5 percent to 12.2 million tonnes last quarter from the same period last year.

Iron ore output was spurred by record production of 41.5 million tonnes in Vale's so-called northern system, which groups Carajas, Serra Leste and S11D mines in northern Brazil.

However, Vale, one of the world's top nickel producers, said production of the metal fell 16 percent to 65,900 tonnes from the same period last year, mainly due to the reconstruction of a furnace and planned maintenance.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.