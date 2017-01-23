Brazilian miner Vale's stock rally far from over: Itaú BBA

A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian miner Vale SA will continue to rise after more than doubling last year, even as iron ore prices turn lower, analysts at Itaú BBA told Reuters.

Marcos Assumpção, an analyst with the company, holds a 2017 year-end price target of 34 reais per preferred share (VALE5.SA), around 10 percent higher than the current price.

He said an upward revision is more likely than a cut, given the possibility the Samarco joint venture may resume production this year and reports that Vale will undergo a governance overhaul once its shareholder agreement is renewed. Samarco is jointly owned by Vale and BHP Billiton (BHP.AX).

"We tend not to review our long-term target frequently, but many trends point to an upward revision," he said in an interview on Friday.

Vale shares have risen 30 percent so far this year, making the stock the second-best performer in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP behind its shareholder Bradespar SA (BRAP4.SA).

Rising iron ore prices helped support the advance as traders bet that likely cuts to China's steel output would boost prices of metals.

The analysts expect Vale to remain an attractive bet even as that rally fizzles out.

Itaú BBA economist Artur Passos said iron ore prices are likely to correct once Chinese economic growth decelerates in the middle of this year, depressing demand for basic metals.

Vale executives have said Samarco could potentially resume operations in mid-2017 after an iron ore dam disaster in 2015.

Also adding fuel to Vale's share rally are reports the renewal of Vale's shareholder agreement could bring about significant changes to corporate governance, such as the unification of common and preferred shares or a dispersed share structure.

Itaú BBA's calculations do not currently incorporate any substantial changes to Vale's ownership structure and would likely be revised higher if those reports proved true, Assumpção said, though he noted "it is hard to quantify how much value that could unlock."

Bradespar, BNDES Participações SA BNDESP.UL, Mitsui & Co (8031.T) and Litel Participações Ltda jointly own Valepar SA, the controlling shareholder of Vale.

The current shareholder agreement expires in April.