Vale second-quarter profit seen sliding 38 percent on prices, output

A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore miner, is expected to report a 38-percent drop in second-quarter profit compared with a year ago as iron ore production and prices fell while freight costs and the value of Brazil's real rose.

Net profit is forecast at $1.03 billion in the period compared with $1.68 billion in the second quarter of 2015, according to the average of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes, are expected to fall 6 percent to $6.54 billion, analysts said.

The decline in profit and sales comes as the average iron ore price for delivery at the Chinese port of Tianjin fell 5 percent in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters.

Production also fell 2.8 percent from a year ago.

Prices in the second quarter, however, averaged 15 percent higher than in the first quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is expected to rise 7.1 percent from a year earlier to $2.37 billion, according to the Reuters survey.

Profit is also likely to be hurt by rising costs related to freight and a stronger Brazilian real, which boosted the amount of dollar earnings needed to pay local costs in the local currency, according to Banco Itau BBA.

"We expect to see an increase in costs related to iron ore mining in the second quarter after five consecutive quarters of falling costs," the bank said in a note to investors. "In the period, the Brazilian real has gained in value against the dollar and freight costs have gone up."

The real's average value in the second quarter was 12 percent higher than a year earlier and 10 percent stronger than in the first quarter.

Analysts also expect Vale to take a charge related to the deadly collapse in November 2015 of an iron ore tailings dam at Samarco Mineracao SA [SAMNE.UL], a 50-50 joint venture with Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.