RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian iron ore miner Samarco Mineracao, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, is studying storing mining waste, or tailings, in several old mining pits that could receive waste for around 10 years, the company's chief executive officer, Roberto Carvalho, said in an interview on Tuesday.

Samarco's mine in Brazil's south-east state of Minas Gerais has been closed since November 2015 after the collapse of a tailings dam which killed 19 people and caused Brazil's worst environmental disaster.

(Reporting by Marta Nogeuria and Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon)