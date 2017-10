Vale's logo is pictured outside their central sales office in Saint-Prex near Geneva June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian miner Vale (VALE5.SA) rose over 6 pct in early trading on Monday after China gave the green light on Friday to 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion and data Monday showed Chinese imports of iron ore rose 7.9 percent in August.

At 10:10 a.m. (0910 EDT), Vale shares were up 5.02 percent to 35.8 reais after having risen as high as 36.2 reais.