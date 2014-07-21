FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ackman says Valeant-Allergan deal looks closer: CNBC
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 21, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Ackman says Valeant-Allergan deal looks closer: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investor William Ackman, who owns nearly 10 percent of Botox maker Allergan Inc (AGN.N), said on Monday that the likelihood of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) succeeding in its hostile takeover for Allergan increased on Monday.

The spread on the deal - or the difference between the value of the two companies’ shares and the ratio implied by the deal’s terms - had narrowed, indicating that investors believed a deal was closer, Ackman said during an interview on CNBC.

Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management and Valeant made a joint offer for Allergan in April, which the company has rejected. The spread on the deal was below 3 percent on Monday. Ackman said that was a drop of 50 basis points.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.