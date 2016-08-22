FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2016 / 12:46 AM / a year ago

Valeant expected to announce Herendeen as new CFO: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX.TO) is expected to announce it has hired Paul Herendeen of Zoetis Inc (ZTS.N) as its new chief financial officer, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday citing sources close to the companies.

Herendeen would replace Robert Rosiello, who will remain with the Canadian pharmaceutical company as head of corporate development and strategy, according to the report.

The hire, expected to be announced on Monday, is part of a continued shake-up at the drugmaker, the WSJ added.

Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Sandra Maler

