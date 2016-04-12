FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Democrat, in letter, blasts Valeant CEO for lack of cooperation
April 12, 2016 / 4:58 PM / in 2 years

Top Democrat, in letter, blasts Valeant CEO for lack of cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The stock price of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. is shown on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday called on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc for more details on its relationship with Philidor RX services and chided the company for not providing Congress any documents or other requested information.

“Your refusal to cooperate fully with Congress is extremely troubling and reflects a pattern of obstruction that impairs our ability to protect the American people against your company’s exorbitant price increases,” U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings wrote in a letter to Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

