NEW YORK U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged a former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc(VRX.TO) executive and the head of a specialty pharmacy company with engaging in a multi-million dollar fraud and kickback scheme.

Gary Tanner, the former Valeant executive, and Andrew Davenport, the former chief executive of specialty pharmacy Philidor Rx Services LLC, were charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Tanner, 39, and Davenport, 48, on Thursday morning at their residences in Phoenix and Philadelphia, respectively, an agency spokeswoman said. They were expected to appear in court later in the day.

The complaint accused Tanner of secretly working with Davenport to promote Philidor's business with the goal of consummating a purchase option agreement between Valeant and Philidor.

The agreement resulted in tens of millions of dollars for Davenport personally and close to $10 million in secret kickback payments to Tanner, a senior director at a Valeant, the complaint said.

Valeant said in a statement that Tanner no longer works for the company and that the charges included allegations that the defendants defrauded the drugmaker. It said it is cooperating with authorities.

Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The development is the latest to hit Laval, Quebec-based Valeant, whose stock has plunged more than 90 percent since August 2015 amid intense criticism of its drug pricing and business practices and various investigations.

Valeant, whose biggest investor is Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, has disclosed receiving subpoenas seeking information related to its ties to Philidor and its accounting treatment for sales by specialty pharmacies.

Valeant's ties to Philidor emerged in October 2015 following a report issued by short-selling firm Citron Research focused in part on Philidor.

The criminal complaint said before October 2015, neither the nature of Valeant's relationship to Philidor, nor its increasing dependence on the pharmacy to achieve its sales and profitability goals, had been disclosed to investors.

During Philidor's existence, from January 2013 to January 2016, at least 90 percent of the drugs the mail-order pharmacy dispensed were Valeant-branded drugs, the complaint said.

Following subsequent revelations, several insurers terminated contracts with Philidor and Valeant cut ties with it. Philidor terminated its operations in January.

In March, Valeant announced that CEO Michael Pearson would leave, as the company said a board investigation of its dealings with Philidor found accounting problems dating back to December 2014.

Valeant at that time said the committee found that "improper conduct" by former Chief Financial Officer Howard Schiller and the company's corporate controller contributed to the pharmaceutical company's need to restate results.

Schiller, who stepped down in 2015 and left Valeant's board this year, has denied wrongdoing.

Valeant shares were down 3 percent mid-Thursday, or 72 cents, at $23.31 in New York trading.

The case is U.S. v. Tanner, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-mj-7388.

