FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
FDA raises concerns over Valeant's eye drop
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 22, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

FDA raises concerns over Valeant's eye drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign for the headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is seen in Laval, Quebec June 14, 2016.Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX.TO) (VRX.N) said on Friday U.S. regulators have raised concerns over a new eye drop manufactured at a Bausch + Lomb facility in Florida.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in a complete response letter (CRL) regarding the eye drop for a type of glaucoma, raised concerns over Current Good Manufacturing Practice at the unit.

The letter did not identify any efficacy or safety issues with the eye drop, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution.

Valeant said it intends to meet the regulators and resolve these concerns, the company said in a statement.

Eye care unit Bausch + Lomb is one of Valeant's core assets and a franchise to build on, billionaire investor and Valeant board member Bill Ackman said last week.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.