#Deals
July 31, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Valeant says on hunt for more deals, including contact lenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The head offices of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. are seen in Laval, Quebec May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) on Thursday said it remains on the hunt for other companies, including makers of innovative contact lenses, as it presses on with efforts to take over Botox-maker Allergan Inc (AGN.N).

On a conference call with investors, Valeant Chief Executive Officer Michael Pearson said the company will not be content to remain the No. 4 global player in the contact lens industry.

Valeant officials said Allergan shareholders would profit more through a merger with Toronto-based Valeant than remaining a standalone company.

The company said Allergan shareholders would receive about twice as much cash earnings per share - meaning profits adjusted for one-time items - in 2016 with a merged company, than if Allergan were to remain independent.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
