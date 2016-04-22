FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valeant gets additional notices of default from bondholders
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 22, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

Valeant gets additional notices of default from bondholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Trading information for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid -

(Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) said it received additional notices of default from its bondholders as a result of a delay in filing its annual report.

Valeant said on Friday it had until June 21 to file the report under its bond agreements, but reiterated its intention to file it on or before April 29.

The notices do not accelerate its indebtedness, the company said.

The Quebec-based drugmaker said last week it had received a notice of default from its bondholders.

Valeant has said it risked defaulting on its $30 billion debt if it missed the April 29 deadline. The company has since received an extra month from its lenders to file the annual report.

The company has faced intense scrutiny and U.S. congressional investigations over its steep price increases for older medicines as well as for other questionable business and accounting practices.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.