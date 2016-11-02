FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Japan's Takeda shares halted on news of interest in Valeant assets
November 2, 2016 / 12:17 AM / 10 months ago

Japan's Takeda shares halted on news of interest in Valeant assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co are seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich March 7, 2012.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo /File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (4502.T) was suspended in Tokyo on Wednesday after news the company was interested in buying Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc's (VRX.TO) stomach-drug business.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters the deal for the sale of the Salix business could raise as much as $10 billion for Valeant.

A Takeda spokesman said the company had no immediate comment but would release a comment through the stock exchange shortly.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
