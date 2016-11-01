A sign for the headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is seen in Laval, Quebec June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) said it is in talks with third parties to sell its Salix stomach-drug business and other assets.

The drugmaker did not name the potential buyers it was talking with. But, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) was interested in Salix.

The deal could raise as much as $10 billion for the indebted drugmaker, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

"The discussions may or may not lead to a definitive agreement," Valeant said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Valeant is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley on the sale, the people told Reuters. Another bidder may also be interested in the Salix business, they added.

Salix Pharmaceuticals makes treatments for disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome and diarrhea.

The proceeds from the sale would likely be used to pay down the majority of Valeant's roughly $12 billion in bank loans. Valeant, which has a market value of $6 billion, has an overall debt pile of about $30 billion.

The company's new chief executive officer, Joseph Papa, has committed to selling around $8 billion in non-core assets to help pay down debt that it accumulated over the course of a series of large acquisitions, including its 2015 purchase of Salix for $14.5 billion.

Valeant has been struggling to revive its dwindling share price since late last year, when controversy around its drug pricing practices sent shares plunging. Its stock is down around 90 percent since its 2015 highs.

Takeda tried earlier this year to buy Salix as part of a joint bid with private equity firm TPG but the approach, which came a few weeks before Papa took over as CEO. But Valeant's board rejected the offer as the wanted to give Papa time to map out a course for the company.

Takeda told Reuters in September that it was scouting for multibillion-dollar acquisitions in the United States and other overseas markets as it seeks to boost its core therapy areas, including gastrointestinal medicine.

News of the talks was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The U.S.-listed shares of Valeant surged to close up 33.7 percent at $23.86 on Tuesday. The stock, which dipped 3 percent in extended trading, had fallen about 78 percent this year.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Svea Herbst, Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, James Dalgleish and Savio D'Souza)