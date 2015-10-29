CVS Health drops Philidor, adds to Valeant's woes

(Reuters) - Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) said it had dropped Philidor Rx, a specialty pharmacy associated with Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRX.TO) (VRX.N), from its Caremark program.

Valeant’s shares tumbled last week after influential short-seller Citron Research said the company was using specialty pharmacies to inflate revenue.

CVS took the step following an audit of Philidor, citing “noncompliance” with its provider agreement.