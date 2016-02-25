FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant board debating Pearson's return as health improves: CNBC
February 25, 2016 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Valeant board debating Pearson's return as health improves: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Pearson, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, speaks during their annual general meeting in Laval, Quebec May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - The health of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s (VRX.TO) Michael Pearson is improving, the company said on Thursday, but CNBC reported that there was debate within the board over whether he was ready to return to work.

Pearson, who joined Valeant (VRX.N) as chief executive in 2010, was hospitalized with severe pneumonia in late December.

The company named former Chief Financial Officer Howard Schiller as interim CEO in January.

CNBC, citing a source, said Pearson was ready to return but the board was debating whether he should. (bit.ly/20X0uU8)

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

