Valeant appoints Ari Kellen executive vice president
March 3, 2016 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

Valeant appoints Ari Kellen executive vice president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., seen in Laval, Quebec November 9 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.N) (VRX.TO) said it appointed Ari Kellen executive vice president, succeeding Deb Jorn who has resigned, effective immediately.

Eric Abramson, vice president of dermatology and immunology marketing, has been appointed general manager of the U.S dermatology business, the Canadian drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

Valeant disclosed on Monday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the company’s relationship with Philidor RX Services and also said it would delay filing its annual report beyond the 15-day extension period.

Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson returned from a prolonged medical leave, and the company has canceled the release of its fourth-quarter earnings and withdrew its 2016 financial guidance.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
