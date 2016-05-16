Valeant move on heart drug rebates 'small step' : top U.S. House Democrat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s decision to lower costs for two of its heart drugs is a small positive step but does not address high prices for its other products, the top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives’ oversight panel said on Monday.

“This is a small step in the right direction, but it comes nowhere close to fully addressing this critical problem,“ Representative Elijah Cummings said in a statement, adding that “Valeant also made no mention of its massive price increases on other drugs.”