Valeant reports net loss, raises full-year forecast

(Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) reported a second-quarter net loss on Thursday as it paid severance and other costs related to a series of acquisitions, but adjusted cash earnings rose and the company raised part of its outlook.

Chief Executive Michael Pearson said the margin between earnings and adjusted cash flow would keep narrowing in the next few quarters as integration costs fall, reflecting the nature of Valeant’s deals in 2012.

“With many of these acquisitions we did not acquire manufacturing facilities and/or people, so restructuring cash costs in future quarters should continue to decline,” he said on a conference call.

Valeant, Canada’s biggest public drugmaker, now sees cash earnings per share from $4.55 to $4.75 in 2012, up from its previous forecast of $4.45 to $4.70.

Valeant has been on the acquisition trail since its 2010 takeover by Biovail Corp, which assumed the Valeant name.

In April, Valeant announced a deal for U.S.-based Pedinol Pharmacal Inc, which specializes in treating foot disorders. Valeant said it paid less than 1.5 times sales. Pedinol’s revenue was about $18 million in 2011.

In June, Valeant said it would buy closely held dental drug company OraPharma for about $312 million.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30 came in at $21.6 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with a profit of $56.4 million, or 17 cents, the year earlier.

On a cash earnings basis, income rose to $314.5 million, or $1.01 a share, compared with $240.2 million, or 73 cents. Revenue rose 35 percent to $820.1 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 99 cents a share on revenue of $822.9 million.