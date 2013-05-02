FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant posts bigger loss as costs rise
May 2, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

Valeant posts bigger loss as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) (VRX.N), Canada’s biggest publicly traded drugmaker, reported a bigger first-quarter loss as expenses rose due to its $2.6 billion acquisition of Medicis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

The company’s net loss widened to $27.5 million, or 9 cents per share, from $12.9 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Cash earnings, or profit adjusted for one-time items, amounted to $1.30 per share.

Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

