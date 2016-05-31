FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant to report first-quarter results on June 7
#Business News
May 31, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

Valeant to report first-quarter results on June 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., seen in Laval, Quebec November 9 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRX.TO) (VRX.N), which has come under scrutiny for its business and accounting practices, said on Tuesday it would host a conference call on June 7 to discuss first-quarter results.

The Beleaguered Canadian drugmaker reiterated that it expects to file its quarterly report with U.S. and Canadian regulators on or before June 10, ahead of a July 31 deadline.

The troubled drugmaker filed its 2015 financial report in late April, allaying concerns about a possible default on its debt of more than $30 billion.

The company missed an original March 15 deadline, citing an in-house review of its accounting practices. The probe found problems dating back to 2014.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
