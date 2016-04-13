Valeant CEO Pearson agrees to depose before Senate committee

The headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is seen in Laval, Quebec in this file picture taken November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/Files

(Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s outgoing Chief Executive Michael Pearson will depose before the Senate Special Committee on Aging to comply with a congressional subpoena, the committee said.

Pearson will depose on April 18, ahead of an April 27 hearing, the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Valeant said on Monday that it had asked Pearson to cooperate with the committee after he failed to show up at a hearing on Friday related to an investigation into drug pricing.