FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Business is blooming in Colombia for Valentine's Day
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
February 11, 2016 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Business is blooming in Colombia for Valentine's Day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FACATATIVA, Colombia - With Valentine’s Day its busiest time of the year flower exporters in Colombia are preparing to supply more than 500 million blooms to lovers around the globe.

Florists in Colombia, the world’s second biggest flower exporter, picked, trimmed, sprayed and packed the blooms ahead of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.

“Fifty percent of annual profit is generated on St. Valentine’s Day. With a good exchange rate (dollars), we are hoping to have a very good year,” said Alvaro Camacho, the manager at Elite Flowers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.