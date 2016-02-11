Business is blooming in Colombia for Valentine's Day

FACATATIVA, Colombia - With Valentine’s Day its busiest time of the year flower exporters in Colombia are preparing to supply more than 500 million blooms to lovers around the globe.

Florists in Colombia, the world’s second biggest flower exporter, picked, trimmed, sprayed and packed the blooms ahead of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.

“Fifty percent of annual profit is generated on St. Valentine’s Day. With a good exchange rate (dollars), we are hoping to have a very good year,” said Alvaro Camacho, the manager at Elite Flowers.