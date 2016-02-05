FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A sweet treat for Valentine's Day? Chocolate ramen
February 5, 2016 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

A sweet treat for Valentine's Day? Chocolate ramen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TOKYO - Chocolates are a must for most on Valentine’s Day and one Japanese restaurant is taking it further by offering ramen, the popular noodles in soup dish, with generous servings of the confectionary.

    At Mensho Tokyo, noodles are served in a lamb broth, with savory ingredients such as slices of pork, spring onions, black pepper and -- chocolate.

    “The ramen tastes of chocolate when you eat the chocolate part, but after mixing it well, it becomes a new dish with a balance in the flavor of the chocolate and the soup,” store manager Yoshitaka Ando said.

    “It not only creates an unusual ramen but one that is also delicious.”

